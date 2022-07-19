Researching Your House’s History

If only walls could talk. Are you curious to find out the history of your house? Whether it’s a one-hundred-year-old farm house or a contemporary new build, every house has a history (though, some more interesting than others). By researching a home’s past, you’re sure to uncover its previous residents and their stories. Not only can finding a house’s history make you better appreciate its quirks and charm, but it can also be helpful for preservation purposes. Join us as we welcome Catherine Champion of the Birmingham Public Library Archives Department as she teaches you how to locate vintage photos of your home, and discover more about who lived there. She will also go over all the resources available at the Research Library to fill out the Jefferson Historical Commission's Historic Marker Program application.