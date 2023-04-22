ReadersMagnet returns at the L.A. Times Festival of Books this 2023

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet is excited to exhibit again at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The book festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California (USC) University Park Campus.

It will be ReadersMagnet’s fourth time (including the digital edition in 2020) to exhibit at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. As usual, we will bring over hundreds of new and exciting titles by up-and-coming and established authors, as well as authors for meet-and-greet sessions, which are something that you should check out at our exhibit booth no. 225.

We invite you to visit our booth at the L.A. Times Festival of Books for stories that could be written by YOU! Come and interact with authors that you may have never heard of yet whose stories will not only inspire but also resonate. Let’s celebrate the written word together and create unforgettable moments.

For questions or more information, call 1-800-805-0762 or email us at info@readersmagnet.com. You could also visit www.readersmagnet.com for more info.