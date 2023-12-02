ReadersMagnet Comes Back Stronger with Manhattan Book Confab

After successful runs in San Francisco and San Diego, ReadersMagnet will return this year with an even stronger drive to connect independent and debut authors to avid readers and new fans. Organized and hosted by the self-publishing and book marketing company, the Manhattan Book Confab is a literary event highlighting the works of compelling and insightful authors in the beating heart of the publishing world: Manhattan. The book showcase will take place at Evans Gallery at the Upper West Side, 249 W 60th., New York.

The Manhattan Book Confab, the latest version of last year’s RM Book Confab Tribeca, is an important book event that connects independent and self-published authors to readers and digital followers. It provides a strong platform for authors and compelling wordsmiths to showcase their works. ReadersMagnet helps authors gain more exposure and increase their book marketing potential.

Bookworms can take their time to immerse themselves in the world of stories. At ReadersMagnet, we provide great experiences that keep their passion for books burning. One of our most anticipated features is the BookTok Session, where authors can share and discuss their books. It is an engaging book panel discussion where the audience can ask questions, get into deep book analyses, and get the latest from the authors’ sequels, books, and other projects.

The Manhattan Book Confab is a come-back event for ReadersMagnet and its authors to share their love and passion for reading.

