ReadersMagnet Book Confab San Francisco: An Endless Pursuit of Spreading the Art of Storytelling

This year, ReadersMagnet will once again host ReadersMagnet Book Confab - its original and innovative pop-up event for storytellers and book lovers. More than just a gathering of book enthusiasts, the event allows writers to build their brand and connect with their readers. Following its resounding success on the East Coast, ReadersMagnet will bring its second Book Confab to San Francisco, California. ReadersMagnet Book Confab San Francisco will run from April 28 to 30, 2023, at 1086 Howard St., San Francisco, CA.

It is no coincidence that San Francisco, California's Golden State, is the most strategic venue to stage the event. ReadersMagnet Book Confab will unite authors, publishers, librarians, and academics in the bright and sunny Golden State, where culture, art, and literature converge.

Take the chance to learn, network, and celebrate the art of storytelling. Join us and be part of another literary milestone at ReadersMagnet Book Confab San Francisco. Learn more about ReadersMagnet Book Confab San Francisco by calling us at 1-800-805-0762. You may also send us an email at info@readersmagnet.com. For more details, visit www.readersmagnet.com.