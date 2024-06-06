Read It & Eat Book Club – The Upstairs Delicatessen: On Eating, Reading, Reading About Eating, and Eating While Reading

Join us as we explore Dwight Garner, the beloved New York Times critic and the author of Garner’s Quotations, serves up the intertwined pleasures of books and food. The product of a lifetime of obsessively reading, eating, and every combination therein. The Upstairs Delicatessen is a charming, emotional memoir, one that only Garner could write. In it, he records the voices of great writers and the stories from his life that fill his mind as he moves through the sections of the day and of this book: breakfast, lunch, shopping, the occasional nap, drinking, and dinner.