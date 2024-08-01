Read It & Eat Book Club – The Mango Tree: a Memoir
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we explore The Mango Tree by Annabelle Tometich. She writes with awe and humor about her irascible mother, who provided her children with a middle-class upbringing, while never underplaying the emotional toll extracted along the way. It’s a moving account of coming to terms with the forces—good and bad—that shape a person. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
