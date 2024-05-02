Read It & Eat Book Club – What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama

A delightful, gentle unfolding of stories that offer hope and joy to those experiencing a pivotal moment in life. Five Tokyo residents find themselves at the local library within the Hatori Community House. All of the library’s patrons are floundering, and a few words and a book recommendation from the full-time reference librarian Sayuri Komachi, as well as a little “bonus gift,” set them on the path to seeing more clearly what it is that they hold valuable. In Komachi’s unique book recommendations, they will find just what they need to achieve their dreams. What You Are Looking For Is in the Library is about the magic of libraries and the discovery of connection. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.