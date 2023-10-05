Read It & Eat Book Club – A House With Good Bones
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join Homewood Public Library for a haunting Southern Gothic from an award-winning master of suspense, A House With Good Bones explores the dark, twisted roots lurking just beneath the veneer of a perfect home and family. We meet at the Urban Cookhouse in Homewood. Food is not provided by the Library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food.
