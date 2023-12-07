Read It & Eat Book Club – Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

A story of family—the ones we’re born to, the ones we marry into, and the ones we make—and how despite pain and fractured relationships, hope can be found. If you have siblings—you’ll revel in the four Padavano sisters who are thick as thieves—until they aren’t. Napolitano writes with gusto and compassion about the transition from idyllic youth to the complexities of adulthood: love and loss, cutting words and secrets, which both hold people together and tear them apart. Join our discussion at the Urban Cookhouse in Homewood. The food is not provided by the Library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.