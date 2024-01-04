Read It & Eat Book Club – ¬Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us for Barbara Kingsolver’s latest Demon Copperhead. Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, this is the story of an irrepressible boy nobody wants, but readers will love. We meet at the Urban Cookhouse in Homewood. Food is not provided by the Library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
