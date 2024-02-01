Read It & Eat Book Club – By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Sometimes to truly know a person, you have to read between the lines. Best-selling author Jasmine Guillory's reimagining of a beloved fairy tale is a tale as old as time . . . for a new generation. Join our discussion at the Urban Cookhouse in Homewood. The food is not provided by the Library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events