Punch Party at Juniper

JOIN GIRLSPRING ON APRIL 28 AT JUNIPER FROM 2-5PM!

Birmingham’s best bartenders create powerful punch recipes for the grand prize of $500 + bragging rights, and YOU get to cast a vote for your favorite (and sample the different varieties of punch along the way!)

Your ticket helps support GirlSpring’s mission of empowering girls ages 9-18!

Tickets begin at $35

Purchase Tickets

Special thanks to Redmont Distilling Co., our exclusive spirits sponsor