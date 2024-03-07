Practice Dance Sessions for the Jane Austen Regency Ball

The Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region will be holding a Jane Austen Regency Ball on March 23, 2024. No prior ballroom experience is necessary and novices are welcome. There will also be practice sessions for those who wish to learn some of the dances prior to the Ball. Attendance of the practice session is not a requisite to attend and/or dance at the Ball. A "caller" will provide instructions for the dances at the practice sessions as well as at the Ball. The event will be in the Round Auditorium.