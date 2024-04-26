Portfolio Showcase
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
You know the pictures in picture books? How about the illustrations in novels and the art you see on book covers? These works are drawn, painted, hand-cut, and otherwise created by illustrators! The public is invited to come and see original artwork created by local illustrators and artists in the Portfolio Showcase. Free coloring pages featuring original artwork will be available to children and adults. We’ll color you happy when you visit the Portfolio Showcase!
