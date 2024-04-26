Pop-Up Bookstore & Book-Signing Event

Meet your favorite children’s book authors and illustrators from Alabama, Georgia, and the Florida panhandle! The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) will be at the Homewood Public Library for a regional conference and will offer a pop-up bookstore featuring children’s books by local authors and illustrators! Browse a selection of picture books and middle grade and young adult novels for purchase, and get your copy signed by a participating author or illustrator! Find a new favorite for weekend reading or pick up a book to donate to your child’s classroom library! There’s a story waiting for you at the pop-up bookstore!