Pooches on the Patio – Eighth Anniversary Celebration

You’re invited - and so is your dog! Vino, Birmingham’s premier Mediterranean restaurant, is hosting “Pooches on the Patio” to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the event will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Sip on one of our event-exclusive Tito’s Handmade Vodka craft cocktails while your dog slurps up our delectable water. The GBHS will be on-site with adoptable dogs, and Vino will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the evening to the GBHS. Guests are invited to bring their dogs and join the celebration. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will also be at the event giving out Vodka for Dog People merchandise.

Vino will be featuring two signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka drinks for the event: the Pooch Potion martini and the Meow Mule, a Moscow mule. Guests can enter a drawing to win prizes such as a Vino gift card or toys and treats for their pets donated by the GBHS. Additionally, guests will receive a complimentary goody bag with Vino’s famous apple fritters and brownies to take home. The guests’ dogs will also receive a complimentary treat bag. In the case of rain, Vino’s patio features two covered areas for guests.