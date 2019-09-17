Play Date for Pitt Hopkins

Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama

Come enjoy a free, family friendly evening to raise awareness for Pitt Hopkins Syndrome!

There will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, zumbini and more!

Music entertainment will be provided by DJ Prez! 2 Men and a Pig food truck, Magic City Sweet Ice and Grove Kids Clothing will be on site. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each at the event for amazing prizes.

Sponsored by Seale Dentistry and Sold South Realty. 

A portion of all proceeds purchased benefit the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

