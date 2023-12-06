Planning for Financial Disaster

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Financial emergencies can happen to anyone, and without a plan, you may find it difficult to bounce back from damages. In turn, this could put your credit score at risk and even cause you to file for bankruptcy. We hope disaster never strikes — but in today’s climate we also know nothing is guaranteed. So why not do a little legwork upfront to ensure you’re financially healthy no matter what? Join us as Penny Southward, of Operation HOPE in partnership with Regions Bank, covers what to do with your finances before, during and after a disaster to ensure you’re protected.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6621
