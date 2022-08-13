Picasso Pets 2022

Join us for our 21st annual signature auction, Picasso Pets, to help bring Animal-Assisted Therapy to those who need it most. The Secret Garden Party themed gala will take place on Saturday, August 13 from 6-10pm at The Harbert Center.

We'll start the evening with a chic cocktail reception featuring delicious drinks, wine pull, gift card wall and more. Following the reception, guests will enjoy the official debut of our 2022 Picasso Pets paintings. These paintings are created by prominent local artists who work with patrons and their pets to create exceptional commissioned pieces that are treasured for a lifetime. A live auction and seated dinner will add to the evening's excitement, and Hand in Paw Therapy Teams will interact with guests throughout the event!

Picasso Pets was created to celebrate animals' amazing ability to help people have a brighter day, to heal and to realize their potential. All funds raised enable Hand in Paw to carry out our mission to improve human health and well-being.

Tickets are $250 and can be purchased at picassopets.com