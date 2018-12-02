Pet Photos with Santa at The Whole Dog Market in Homewood Benefiting Sugarbelle Foundation. A $20 donation to Sugarbelle Foundation will include two (2) digital photos and one (1) hard copy. We will also be collecting aluminum cans for our friends at Cans for Kritters, and The Whole Dog in Homewood will be donating 10% of all Sales that day to Sugarbelle Foundation.
The Whole Dog Market 2937 8th St S., Homewood, Alabama 35209
