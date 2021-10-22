Party on the Porch benefitting Junior League of Birmingham, Cahaba River Society, and Red Mountain Park

Party on the Porch brings together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and artisans for an evening you do not want to miss. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, corn hole, giveaways, and loads of fun! Attendance is free, but we ask that of-age attendees donate $10 for a refillable souvenir cup to enjoy great beer donated from a local brewery.

Net proceeds from your donations at our October event go to the Junior League of Birmingham, Red Mountain Park, and the Cahaba River Society.

Music will be provided on the porch by The Edmonds Butler Band. Some of our friends joining us will be The North Face, Cala Coffee, Wild Honey Flower Truck, and more.