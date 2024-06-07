Each Party on the Porch at our Homewood store focuses on giving back to our local community and raising environmental awareness for conservation, access, usage, and education. The event is held on the first Friday evening of each month from April to October (except for July which we skip as it is so hot).

Party on the Porch brings together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and artisans for an evening you do not want to miss. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, cornhole, giveaways, and loads of fun! Attendance is free, but we ask that of-age attendees donate (not required) $10 for a wristband and a souvenir cup with your donation going to a local non-profit organization at the event.

Net proceeds from your donations at our June event go to Friends of Shades Creek.

About our beneficiary:

Friends of Shades Creek is a nonprofit organization of local citizens working for the protection of, and responsible development along, beautiful Shades Creek in Central Alabama. Shades Creek is 56 miles long and begins just Southwest of Trussville, Alabama and ends near the Bibb/Shelby County line when it reaches the Cahaba River. Shades Creek flows through 6 Birmingham cities: Irondale, Birmingham, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover, and Bessemer.