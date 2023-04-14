Each Party on the Porch at our Homewood store focuses on giving back to our local community and raising environmental awareness for conservation, access, usage, and education. The event is held on the second* Friday (*new for 2023) evening of each month from April to October (with the exception of July, we will be skipping in 2023, it’s just so darn hot).

Party on the Porch brings together local musicians, breweries, food trucks, and artisans for an evening you do not want to miss. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, corn hole, giveaways, and loads of fun! Attendance is free, but we ask that of-age attendees donate (not required) $10 for a wristband and a souvenir cup with your donation going to a local non-profit organization at the event.

Net proceeds from your donations at our April event go to Wild Alabama.