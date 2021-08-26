Pantry Cocktails 'Sips & Social' featuring Katherine Cobbs

Sips & Social with Katherine Cobbs! On Thursday, August 26 from 6-8pm, renowned food writer and author Katherine Cobbs (@katherinecobbs) is joining us for an evening centered around her new cocktail book, Pantry Cocktails: Inventive Sips from Everyday Staples (and a Few Nibbles Too)! In Pantry Cocktails, Cobbs offers an easy-to-follow guide for creating inventive, praise-worthy cocktails and bites using kitchen basics and pantry staples.⁠

During this event, guests will enjoy delicious pantry cocktails served by Le Cocktail Connoisseur, Rebecca Todd (@rktodd_ ) of @tsgbirmingham, partake in a tasting game, enjoy a candid conversation with Katherine Cobbs, and close the evening with a book signing. Additionally, Birmingham-local Maya Metz Logue (@artbymayametzlogue), the illustrator of Pantry Cocktails, will have one-of-a-kind prints available for purchase.⁠

