Pace Yourself - Setting Goals & Celebrating Wins!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Developing SMART goals is a critical component of success when you’re launching a small business. Join the REACH Women’s Business Center as we dive into a conversation around setting personal and professional goals, and most importantly, celebrating your wins! To Register: https://catalystcenter.ecenterdirect.com/events/971975
