Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a beautiful examination of how loneliness can be transformed, cracked open, with the slightest touch from another living thing. This is a charming, witty and compulsively enjoyable exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope that traces a widow's unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Education & Learning, events
2053326600
