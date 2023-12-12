Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell

Following the critically acclaimed Hamnet (2020), O'Farrell creates another mesmerizing portrait of a Renaissance-era woman whose life is shrouded in mystery. "My Last Duchess," Robert Browning's poem about Lucrezia de' Medici (1545-61), gave voice to the longstanding rumors that its subject was murdered by her husband, Alfonso, duke of Ferrara. Was she, and if so, why? Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

