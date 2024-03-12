Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Meet Elizabeth Zott: a gifted research chemist, absurdly self-assured and immune to social convention in 1960s California. Elizabeth’s career takes a detour when she becomes the unlikely star of a beloved TV cooking show. Laugh-out-loud funny, shrewdly observant, and studded with a dazzling cast of supporting characters, Lessons in Chemistry is as original and vibrant as its protagonist. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog. We will meet in the Boardroom.