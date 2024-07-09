Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Family Lore

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Spanning the three days prior to the wake, Family Lore traces the lives of each of the Marte women, weaving together past and present, Santo Domingo and New York City. Told with Elizabeth Acevedo’s inimitable and incandescent voice, this is an indelible portrait of sisters and cousins, aunts and nieces—one family’s journey through their history, helping them better navigate all that is to come. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Family Lore - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Family Lore - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Family Lore - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Family Lore - 2024-07-09 18:30:00 ical