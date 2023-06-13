Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Book Haters’ Book Club

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

As the beloved co-owner of Over the Rainbow Bookstore, Elliott's passion and gift was recommending books to customers. Now, after his sudden death, his grief-ridden business partner, Irma, has agreed to sell Over the Rainbow to a developer who will turn the cozy bookstore into high-rise condos. But others won't give up the bookstore without a fight.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Book Haters’ Book Club - 2023-06-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Book Haters’ Book Club - 2023-06-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Book Haters’ Book Club - 2023-06-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - The Book Haters’ Book Club - 2023-06-13 18:30:00 ical