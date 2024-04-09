Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Bluest Eye is a powerful and thought-provoking novel written by Toni Morrison, first published in 1970. Set in the 1940s in Lorain, Ohio, the story revolves around the life of a young African American girl named Pecola Breedlove. The novel explores themes of racial identity, beauty standards, and the devastating effects of internalized racism on individuals and communities. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.

