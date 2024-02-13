Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club – Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Charmaine Wilkerson’s debut Black Cake. Wilkerson uses one Caribbean American family’s extraordinary tale to probe universal issues of identity and how the lives we live and the choices we make leave ‘a trail of potential consequences’ that pass down through generations. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
