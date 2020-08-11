Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club - Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan Henry

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

We will be meeting virtually to discuss Patti Callahan Henry's Becoming Mrs. Lewis.

The love story of C.S. Lewis and his wife, Helen Joy Davidman Gresham, was improbable--and seemingly impossible. Their Eros-story led to some of Lewis' greatest works, yet Joy is most commonly known for how she died. "Becoming Mrs. Lewis" allows readers to see how this brilliant and passionate woman lived, and why she stole Jack's heart.

Register online. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

