Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Assembly

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore debut author Natasha Brown’s Assembly. This thoughtful, incendiary story of one day in the life of its narrator, a Black British woman preparing to attend a lavish party but thinking about the choices she's made—the bourgeoise lifestyle into which she's opted—and whether it’s something she can continue to stomach for even another moment.
