Outreach Wednesday: An Evening with Lisa McNair

Join us at Homewood Church of Christ for Outreach Wednesday on February 1 at 6:30PM. Our guest will be Lisa McNair, whose sister Denise was one of four girls killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963.

Lisa has written "Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew," featuring poignant stories and offering unique and even entertaining reflections on the pain and perseverance of her, her family and many in the first generation of post-segregation African-Americans.

All are invited. Free to attend. There will be a book signing following her appearance.