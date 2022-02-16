OLLI Presents Photographer & Author John Dersham: Changing Moods
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
For six decades, John Dersham’s constant companions have been his cameras, especially the large-format photographic equipment he has used to take some of America’s most striking images. In Dersham’s latest coffee table book, Changing Moods, the best of his prodigious body of work is showcased in one volume, highlighting images from across our country. The book has been praised as a “master class in technique and beauty.”
