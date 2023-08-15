OLLI Presents Leonardo DaVinci – A Man of Genius and Contradiction

Few people in history are more famous than Leonardo DaVinci, yet what do you really know about him? DaVinci is the ultimate example of how the ability to make connections across disciplines is a key to innovation, imagination, and genius. Slapping the label “genius” on Leonardo oddly minimizes him by making it seem as if he were touched by lightening. This lecture by unabashed Leonardo groupie, Beth White, is based on Walter Isaacson’s book, Surpassing Genius. Let’s explore together the real Leonardo, it is up to you to decide if he was truly a genius.