OLLI Presents: Eating Well During Cancer Treatments & Beyond

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

After being diagnosed with cancer, you may have many questions related to nutrition, both during and after treatments and beyond. Join wellness dietitian Katie Ghossein for an informational session to discuss nutrients, eating patterns, and general nutrition recommendations to help you manage treatment side effects, boost your immune system, and create healthy eating habits that promote overall well-being.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.

Info

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Meeting
