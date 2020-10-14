OLLI Presents: Birmingham’s Terminal Station with Marvin Clemons

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute provides adults social, educational, travel, and focuses on lifelong learning.

Railroad historian and author Marvin Clemons presents the story of Birmingham’s iconic Terminal Station, built in 1909 and considered an architectural masterpiece and the finest railway station in the South. The station was demolished in 1969 to make way for a commercial development that was never built, and 50 years later, nothing remains where the station once stood but a vacant lot.

Classes are free, but registration is required.

Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000. Zoom information will be sent closer to event.