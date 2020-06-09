Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows

to Google Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Bruce Burrows, who is adopted, tells the story of his shocking discovery of a full biological sibling on Ancestry.com. He was able to meet his sister, learn about the startling similarities he shared with her, and acquaint himself with the story of the biological family he never knew. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows - 2020-06-09 12:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star