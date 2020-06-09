Bruce Burrows, who is adopted, tells the story of his shocking discovery of a full biological sibling on Ancestry.com. He was able to meet his sister, learn about the startling similarities he shared with her, and acquaint himself with the story of the biological family he never knew. Classes are free, however you must register in order to receive the link to be admitted. Register through olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.
Olli Presents: Ancestry.com and Relative Surprises with Bruce Burrows
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
Upcoming Events