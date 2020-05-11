OLLI Online Classes

For the month of May, OLLI is offering on-line, live classes for FREE. All classes will be offered via ZOOM technology and OLLI is providing free training for Zoom as well.

To participate, you must register with OLLI (no cost) and sign up for Zoom training and class(s) you are interested in. Registration is for security reasons and a link to enter each class or training session will be provided by email to those registered. Free classes offered May 18-29, various topics, days, and times.

Please see olli.ua.edu for course offerings and Zoom training classes. Free, but advance registration is required. OLLI is an outreach of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies with a focus on adult continual learning.