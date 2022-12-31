NYE Celebratory Four-Course Dinner at Vino

Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant is pleased to announce its New Year’s Eve four-course prix fixe meal priced at $85 per person. This meal will also feature party favors. Regular menu items will remain available for guests upon request.

Once seated, guests will be served an assortment of Mediterranean-style hors d'oeuvres to lead the four-course New Year’s Eve menu. This is followed by the guest’s choice of appetizer selected from one of the four available options. Four main course options are available following starters, and a New Year trio dessert assortment will be served to complete the four courses.

The 2021 Vino New Year’s Eve Menu includes:

When Seated:

A selection of savory Mediterranean hors d’oeuvres

Starter (s):

Pan Sautéed Criminis, peppers and shrimp in a citrus herb oil

Hearty Cauliflower & Leek Bisque, garlic and herb croutons

Mediterranean, organic greens, Feta, purple onions and imported olives

Red Beets Butter Crunch, roasted pumpkin seeds, oranges and red onions

Main course(s):

Braised Rosemary Lamb Shank, Moroccan Couscous, rooted vegetables and Shallots

Grouper Farfalle, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers with lemon Pinot Grigio drizzle

Grilled Salmon Caprese, local greens and asparagus

Duroc Pork Scallopini, penne, tomato basil and capers

Dessert (Our New Year trio):

New Year’s Eve House Dessert Assortment, including Apple Fritters and Moscato-Infused, Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

RESERVATIONS: Call (205) 870-8404 or email vinobirmingham@gmail.com.