Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Looking at Goddess Energy
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 1: Not Your Mama’s Book Club – Looking at Goddess Energy. 2-3:30 pm. No book reading required, discussion group only. Jungian psychoanalyst Lucie Magnus, will present on goddess energies in human beings, particularly in women. She will look at primarily Greek goddesses and figures in the arts to discriminate the varying energies that each embodies. Register online.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events