NorthStar Soccer Ministries adds Birmingham Legion soccer pro and area native, Chandler Hoffman, as the feature speaker at the annual NorthStar Celebration Banquet.

The Banquet is an annual fundraiser that promotes awareness of NorthStar Soccer Ministries and showcases the successes of the ministry throughout the year. The Celebration Banquet is the largest benefit the Ministry hosts and all proceeds of the Banquet go straight back into the organization to help cover costs of the spring and fall Soccer Seasons.

The Banquet will include a catered dinner, as well as a brief award ceremony highlighting the involvement and dedication of local individuals and organizations that partner with NorthStar Soccer Ministries. Other evening highlights to include door prizes and a raffle for a set of four tickets to a 2020 Birmingham Legion Home Game.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $50 per person or $350 for a table of 8 people. Tickets can be purchased online.

For more information on purchasing tickets or becoming an event sponsor, please visit northstarsoccerministries.org or contact NorthStar Marketing Coordinator, Kristen Shircliff at kristen@northstarsoccerministries.org or at (205) 243-5329.