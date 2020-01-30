OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents a Bonus Program (free to the public) entitled "Nordic Walking." Instructor: Leroy Hunt, Certified Advanced Nordic Walking Instructor.

Nordic walking evolved in Finland from cross-country skiing motion. It is a full-body activity using poles to involve the upper body. Research shows that it improves weight loss, glucose management, muscular strength. lung capacity, heart capability and cholesterol levels. It is a low-impact activity allowing those with strength, balance and joint issues to participate.

This session will provide hands-on training, and poles will be available.