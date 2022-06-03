Noir Film Classics & Brown Bag Lunch – Laura (1944)

Otto Preminger directs this celebrated film noir starring Dana Andrews and Gene Tierney. Detective Mark McPherson (Andrews) investigates the apparent murder of the beautiful Laura (Tierney) and finds himself falling in love with the deceased woman. He is not the only one with affections for the mysterious Laura, however, and as McPherson attempts to wheedle out the truth behind the cover stories of her mentor, Waldo (Clifton Webb), her fiancé, Shelby (Vincent Price), and her housekeeper, Bessie (Dorothy Adams), another suspect shows up.