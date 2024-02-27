Niki Sepsas Presents - Raising of the Stars and Stripes Over Iwo Jima

Homewood Senior Center 816 oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

February is the anniversary of the battle for Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest fights in the Pacific during World War II. Photographer Joe Rosenthal snapped a photo of six men raising a flag on the summit of Mount Suribachi and that iconic image has become the very symbol of the United States Marine Corps.

