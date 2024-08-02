Niki Sepsas Presents - Pandemics! Altering the Course of History

The Plague of Athens in the 5th Century before Christ. The Plague of

Galen eight centuries later in Rome. Constantinople and the Plague of Justinian, Europe’s Black Death, London’s bubonic plague, and the diseases brought by the conquistadors to the New World in the 15th and 16th centuries that figured prominently in the conquest of the great Aztec and Inca civilizations. The recent Covid pandemic that we have endured is just another of the deadly pandemics that have swept our world and altered the course of human history.

