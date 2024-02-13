Niki Sepsas Presents - The Bermuda Triangle: Fact or Fiction?

The U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard have officially stated that, “There is no evidence to suggest that disappearances occur with any more frequency in the Triangle as any other large stretches of ocean.” But why is it that upwards of 50 vessels and almost two dozen aircraft have vanished in this area over the years without a trace? No debris or wreckage ever found to shed light on this great mystery. This presentation chronicles these disappearances and possible answers to the question.