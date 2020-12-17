Neuroscience Cafe

Join us as UAB experts in the neurosciences present topics, create discussion, and answer questions from the community.

The founders and co-directors of UAB’s new Center for Addiction, Pain Prevention and Intervention (known as CAPPI), Dr. Karen Cropsey & Dr. Burel Goodin, will introduce us to the this new center. CAPPI’s mission is to improve addiction and pain outcomes through research, education, patient care, and community outreach. This is a free event. Join the Zoom event sponsored by UAB CNC Neuroscience Café and Homewood Library. Until further notice all Café’s will be held virtually once per month.

https://uab.zoom.us/j/4967264951?pwd=YjdjWFpVSko2b1hpKy9yTGdBSmR2UT09