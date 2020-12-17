Neuroscience Cafe
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as UAB experts in the neurosciences present topics, create discussion, and answer questions from the community.
The founders and co-directors of UAB’s new Center for Addiction, Pain Prevention and Intervention (known as CAPPI), Dr. Karen Cropsey & Dr. Burel Goodin, will introduce us to the this new center. CAPPI’s mission is to improve addiction and pain outcomes through research, education, patient care, and community outreach. This is a free event. Join the Zoom event sponsored by UAB CNC Neuroscience Café and Homewood Library. Until further notice all Café’s will be held virtually once per month.
https://uab.zoom.us/j/4967264951?pwd=YjdjWFpVSko2b1hpKy9yTGdBSmR2UT09